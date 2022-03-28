These restaurants, bars and cafés will be serving takeaway over Melbourne's Easter long weekend

Staying in? Duh, of course you are! We've got your Easter long weekend dining plans sorted. From local fish and chip shops to fine-dining stars, we've rounded up the best cafés and restaurants that are serving takeaway or offering delivery over 2020's Easter long weekend.

NB: Please check with the venue first to confirm open hours on public holidays.

For more Easter fun, check out our guide to what to do at home over the long weekend and our round-up of Melbourne's best hot cross buns.