Pizza slices at Slice Shop
Photograph: Melanie Desa

Cafés and restaurants open over the Easter long weekend

These restaurants, bars and cafés will be serving takeaway over Melbourne's Easter long weekend

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Staying in? Duh, of course you are! We've got your Easter long weekend dining plans sorted. From local fish and chip shops to fine-dining stars, we've rounded up the best cafés and restaurants that are serving takeaway or offering delivery over 2020's Easter long weekend.

NB: Please check with the venue first to confirm open hours on public holidays. 

For more Easter fun, check out our guide to what to do at home over the long weekend and our round-up of Melbourne's best hot cross buns.

Click through to find open venues

Harlow

Harlow

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Richmond

What was once Richmond's old and crumbling Great Britain Hotel is now Harlow: an old-school pub with new-school sensibilities. It'll be open as normal all long weekend, and you can swing by for Easter Sunday brunch from 11.30am to 1.30pm to enjoy a package including an Easter egg shot, two hours of bottomless drinks, a lunch item of choice and a special dessert. To book, head to the website

Read more
Fargo and Co
Photograph: Supplied

Fargo and Co

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Cremorne

Fargo and Co is offering two-hour bottomless brunch packages all Easter long weekend. On Good Friday and Easter Monday, the package is $79 per person, and on Saturday and Sunday, the package is $69 per person. To book, head to the website

Read more
Hawthorn Hotel

Hawthorn Hotel

  • Bars
  • Hawthorn

Across the long weekend, visitors can enjoy Easter-themed cocktails and desserts and kids can enjoy a free kids ice cream with the purchase of any kids meal. On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, you can enjoy live entertainment from local bands. To book, head to the website

Read more
Book online
Auburn Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Auburn Hotel

  • Bars
  • Hawthorn

If you're keen to kick fesitivites off a bit early, you can head to the Auburn Hotel for a pre-Easter Thursday to partake in discounts across house specials and classic cocktails. Bring your kids along on Easter Sunday to enjoy a petting zoo, face painting, kids entertainers and an Easter egg hunt. For more information, head to the website

Read more
Book online
Studley Park Boathouse
Photograph: Steel Wool

Studley Park Boathouse

  • Things to do
  • Kew

Over the entire long weekend, you can book in at the garden pods for a two-hour session with a tasty grazing platter. The platter includes delicious savoury and sweet bites like deviled eggs, crumbed halloumi bites, mini pork and fennel sausage rolls, lamingtons and glazed hot cross buns with whipped cream and house jam. Bookings are essential and can be made through the website

Read more
