Pidapipo is now open in Melbourne CBD

Our favourite gelato shop has opened its third store in Melbourne CBD, after giving the northside and southside all of the licks. In addition to crowd favourites like malted chocolate, pistachio and fior di latte, the city location is scooping up flavours exclusive to this store.

“We are proud to be known to offer consistent gelato to our customers and will continue to do so at our city store, where we will have 20 flavours on rotation made fresh from scratch each day, using the very best ingredients and stored in Pozzetti to main optimum quality,” says owner, Lisa Valmorbida.

In addition to her signature gelato, the CBD location also serves four flavours of granita every day, straight out of the Pozzeti chill counter. And before you ask, yes, you can mix your gelato with granita. Get creative and combine flavours like blood orange granita with dark chocolate gelato – you'll actually be enjoying Italy's answer to the spider.

Find it at 8 Degraves St, Melbourne. Open daily between noon and 11pm.