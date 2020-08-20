Pinchy's is bringing its lobster rolls to a neighbourhood near you

If you live in Camberwell, Bentleigh, Mornington, Windsor or Yarraville, that is

Attention seafood fans: Mid-City Arcade’s Pinchy’s is hitting the road for a takeaway tour, visiting five neighbourhoods over five weekends. The pop-up locations will dispense champagne and shellfish in Camberwell, Bentleigh, Mornington, Windsor and Yarraville. And just for this tour, Pinchy’s is resurrecting its foot-long lobster roll, which the team claim is the biggest lobster roll available in Australia. The oversized seafood sandwich hasn’t been seen since Pinchy’s shuttered its Emporium pop-up this time last year.

You’ll have to preorder to get your mitts on said roll, which comes stuffed with imported Maine lobster, mayo, chives and lemon juice ($40). Other menu items include the regular-sized lobster roll ($22), crab tacos ($7) and truffle fries with white truffle aioli ($10). There’s a $50 minimum per order, and you can pick up your briny, bubbly feast from the following locations:

Aug 21-22: The Old Garage, Camberwell

Aug 28-29: Wolfe and Molone, Bentleigh

Sep 4-5: Mr Jackson, Mornington

Sep 11-12: Oppen Cafe, Windsor

Sep 18-19: Johnny’s Emporium, Yarraville

Each weekend, several customers will also win a prize pack with two t-shirts, two giant lobster rolls, and a magnum of Veuve. To be clear, that’s 1.5 litres of French champagne. Sounds like a party at your place.

And in other sandwich comeback news, Rockwell and Sons has brought back its double patty burger over lockdown.

