Pinchy's is closing and will be saying goodbye with a gigantic lobster roll

There are two truths in lives:

1- Bigger is bigger

and

2- Bigger is better

The crew from lobster and Champagne bar Pinchy's seem to agree with these facts and are closing out their pop-up at Emporium by serving the biggest lobster roll available in Australia. Expect the same Maine-to-Melbourne roll packed full of lobster, seasoned butter, chives and fresh lemon on one of those rich, crisp rolls, but much like Zoolander Centre for Kids Who Can't Read Good, it will be at least three times as big as the original.

The roll will set you back $35, so you might want to save it for a day where you're treating yourself. The farewell lobster roll will be available from August 5-11, and will be limited to 300 serves a day because sometimes the bigger, better things are only so because they're not meant to last forever.

Try not to lament too hard, though, we hear whispers that they're about to sign a lease on a second site. Hang tight.