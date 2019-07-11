Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Pizza e Birra is doing unlimited vegan pizza for less than $30
News / Restaurants

Pizza e Birra is doing unlimited vegan pizza for less than $30

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Thursday July 11 2019, 12:32pm

Vegan pizza at Pizza e Birra
Photograph: Supplied

The best things in life might not be free, but they may well be unlimited. St Kilda pizza joint Pizza e Birra is offering bottomless pizza on Tuesdays, and for those who choose the plant life, there is a completely vegan option. 

Options include a potato pizza topped with kale gremolata, fake mozzarella, spring onion and chilli oil; a Mexican pizza topped with tomato, corn chips, jalapeños and fake mozzarella; and meatless substitutes for ham, pepperoni and salami. It's available on Tuesdays in any two-hour period from 5.30 to 9.30pm, and it's just $29 for all the pizza you care to eat. Feeling thirsty? You can add unlimited beer or vegan sav blanc for an additional $20. 

Not a vegan? There's plenty at Pizza e Birra for you too, with unlimited normal pizza available for $25. 

You want a pizza this? Here are Melbourne's best pizza joints. Need more plant-based eating? Here are the 23 best vegan restaurants in Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Cass K 92 Posts

Cass Knowlton has been the editor of Time Out Melbourne since 2018.

She writes about going out in Melbourne. She covers events, the city and the built environment, public transport, things to do, travel, some restaurants and bars, some theatre and arts – all kinds of things! If it's Melbourne related, she's the guy for it. She grew up in New York City and spent five years in Dublin before moving to Melbourne in early 2007. She has a master's degree in journalism and spent seven years at Australian political publication Crikey. She plays roller derby, so if she's not out enjoying Melbourne's rich and diverse cultural life, she's probably putting wheels on her feet and smashing into people.

Reach her at cass.knowlton@timeout.com or connect with her on Twitter and Instagram: @Cassper_K