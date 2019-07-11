Pizza e Birra is doing unlimited vegan pizza for less than $30

The best things in life might not be free, but they may well be unlimited. St Kilda pizza joint Pizza e Birra is offering bottomless pizza on Tuesdays, and for those who choose the plant life, there is a completely vegan option.

Options include a potato pizza topped with kale gremolata, fake mozzarella, spring onion and chilli oil; a Mexican pizza topped with tomato, corn chips, jalapeños and fake mozzarella; and meatless substitutes for ham, pepperoni and salami. It's available on Tuesdays in any two-hour period from 5.30 to 9.30pm, and it's just $29 for all the pizza you care to eat. Feeling thirsty? You can add unlimited beer or vegan sav blanc for an additional $20.

Not a vegan? There's plenty at Pizza e Birra for you too, with unlimited normal pizza available for $25.