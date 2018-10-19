Pizza maestros 400 Gradi are opening in the Yarra Valley

It's won awards for being the best pizza in the world (and most recently as the best pizza in the Oceania region), and now Brunswick’s not-so-little pizzeria 400 Gradi is headed to the Yarra Valley.

Gradi will be teaming up with one of the Yarra Valley’s biggest wineries, Rochford Wines, for a new restaurant that will bring traditional Italian cuisine and the cellar door experience together. The menu will be a showcase of 400 Gradi’s long-time favourite dishes, including its award-winning margherita verace pizza, antipasto dishes, pizzas and desserts.

On the wine front, punters will be able to get amongst some of Rochford’s best wines, including the 2017 single vineyard Isabella’s chardonnay and the increasingly popular 2018 estate rosé.

The 400 Gradi Yarra Valley will be located a stone’s throw from Rochford Wines’ Isabella restaurant. It is expected to be open Friday to Monday, from late October.

To celebrate the launch, 400 Gradi Yarra Valley will be giving away free margherita pizzas from Friday, November 2 to Monday, November 5 (ie the days leading up to Melbourne Cup Day).