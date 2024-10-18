With news that Melbourne will soon be home to the tallest skyscraper in Australia, it appears as though our city’s ever-growing skyline is considered pretty hot property. And it could be about to welcome another new addition, with ambitious plans outlining a $120 million project in Abbotsford that’s aiming to set a global standard in sustainable development.

If approved, the 17-storey build-to-rent dwelling – located adjacent to Victoria Park Station and dubbed ‘Model on Johnston’ – will become Melbourne’s tallest mass timber residential building. Covering a ground floor area of 13,000 square metres, it will feature 200 apartments, with ten per cent allocated to affordable housing.

That’s not all – the innovative new complex will also become the first large-scale apartment building in Australia to be awarded Passive House certification. This is a performance-based set of building standards that focuses on the reduction of energy used for heating and cooling, with a goal to design and construct more energy-efficient and cost-optimal structures.

Model, the development group behind the project, is also hoping it will score six-star Green Star and nine-star Nathers ratings, plus be entirely powered by renewables and operate at net-zero emissions.

“Model on Johnston will be the first example of our ‘no compromises’ approach: decarbonising at scale, creating a warm and dry thermal envelope along with a deep sense of community for residents,” says CEO Rory Hunter. “We’re about creating great places to live and enhanced experiences for renters to enjoy.”

The proposal for Model on Johnston has been submitted for approval and is currently being reviewed. We’ll keep you updated on more details as they come to light.

