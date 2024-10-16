The World’s 50 Best Bars Longlist (51-100) was revealed last week, with two Aussie watering holes making the cut. Big ups to Sydney, its tiny Margarita haven Cantina OK! earning the rank of 96th best bar in the world for 2024. Melbourne wasn't too far behind, with the tiny cocktail den Above Board just squeezing in at number 100. Hey, we'll take it!

Published annually since 2009, The World’s 50 Best Bars ranks the best boozers on Earth, as voted on by an academy made up of more than 700 drink experts, including renowned bartenders, award-winning drinks writers and cocktail specialists. This year’s longlist spans 35 cities, with the World’s 50 Best Bars being announced at an awards ceremony in Madrid on October 22.

The standing-room-only laneway spot Cantina OK! was ranked 41st best bar in 2022, and Above Board came in at 44th in 2021. So, while this year's rankings aren’t quite as high, it’s still an epic achievement to be named.

Photograph: Carmen Zammit

The World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list for 2024 features 12 new bars from cities like Copenhagen, Dubai, Hiriketiya, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Singapore and Toronto. The USA leads the charge with seven bars making the list. There are 13 bars from Asia, three of which are in Singapore, and Sri Lanka made its debut with Smoke & Bitters from Hiriketiya, coming in at 86th place. Athens snagged the top spot on the longlist, with The Bar in Front of the Bar being awarded 51st place.

Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to once again spotlight more of the world’s most remarkable bars with the release of the eighth edition of the 51-100 list.

"This extended ranking gives us another incredible opportunity to celebrate the relentless dedication and unparalleled hospitality of the world’s best bars on an even greater scale and to welcome bars from even more destinations to the ranking. Today, we honour the bars that have worked tirelessly to demonstrate what it takes to be one of the best in the world. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to each of the exceptional teams whose bars have earned a place on this esteemed list.”

If Above Board has been on your date night list for a while now, consider this news your reminder to pay the award-winning bar a visit!

If it’s been a while between drinks, head on over to Cantina OK! – we’ve heard the team have just returned from Mexico with a bunch of rare mezcals, plus they’ve just dropped a new cocktail menu. Sounds better than OK to us.

You can see the full list here. And bring on October 22!

