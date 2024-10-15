Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

You beauty! You can stay for free at more than 100 campsites across regional Victoria this summer

As a special summer surprise, the usual fees for popular camping spots across the state will be waived for seven months

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Lifestyle Writer
A family at a camp site kicking a ball.
Photograph: Parks Victoria
Advertising

Camping is a beloved Aussie pastime, featuring mozzies, marshmallows and the beautiful natural surrounds of our great state. In fantastic news for the outdoors-y types among us, a camping getaway this summer just got even cheaper, as the state government is making more than 100 campsites across the state fee-free. How good! 

From December 1 2024, all the way up until June 30 2025, staying at 131 of Parks Victoria’s paid campgrounds will be free of charge. This includes beloved state and national parks like the Great Otway National Park, Wilson's Promontory National Park and lots more. Typically, to camp at one of the most popular Victorian camping spots like Tidal River, you'd pay around $40 per night – so it's a sweet way to save some extra cash, ideally spent on more marshmallows. 

If you're super organised and have already booked and paid to snag a spot at your favourite campsite, don't fret. If you booked within the applicable date range, your payment will be refunded. So that's a win, too! Or if you're looking for a free campsite outside of those dates, take a look at this list of spots that are always free for campers

The special offer aims to help make camping accessible and affordable for more families, particularly when so many are doing it tough financially at the moment, because everyone deserves to make wholesome campfire memories. 

While the campsites are free, booking a spot is still essential, and the switch to fee-free bookings will be made in the coming weeks. For more information check out the Parks Victoria website

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

Australia’s ‘15-minute city’ rankings are in – did Melbourne make the cut?

Just in: Marvel Stadium will score Moon Dog's biggest beer haven yet this October

A huge new adventure trail for walkers, cyclists and paddlers is coming to the Murray River

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.