You beauty! You can stay for free at more than 100 campsites across regional Victoria this summer

Camping is a beloved Aussie pastime, featuring mozzies, marshmallows and the beautiful natural surrounds of our great state. In fantastic news for the outdoors-y types among us, a camping getaway this summer just got even cheaper, as the state government is making more than 100 campsites across the state fee-free. How good!

From December 1 2024, all the way up until June 30 2025, staying at 131 of Parks Victoria’s paid campgrounds will be free of charge. This includes beloved state and national parks like the Great Otway National Park, Wilson's Promontory National Park and lots more. Typically, to camp at one of the most popular Victorian camping spots like Tidal River, you'd pay around $40 per night – so it's a sweet way to save some extra cash, ideally spent on more marshmallows.

If you're super organised and have already booked and paid to snag a spot at your favourite campsite, don't fret. If you booked within the applicable date range, your payment will be refunded. So that's a win, too! Or if you're looking for a free campsite outside of those dates, take a look at this list of spots that are always free for campers.

The special offer aims to help make camping accessible and affordable for more families, particularly when so many are doing it tough financially at the moment, because everyone deserves to make wholesome campfire memories.

While the campsites are free, booking a spot is still essential, and the switch to fee-free bookings will be made in the coming weeks. For more information check out the Parks Victoria website.

