Pop-up floating bar Arbory Afloat is coming back this month

Oh buoy! The team behind massive outdoor eatery and beer garden Arbory Bar and Eatery have today confirmed they’ll be bringing back their famed floating bar and restaurant Arbory Afloat sooner than anticipated this year.

The giant, nautical-themed floating pontoon is already taking shape alongside Arbory’s permanent fixture beside platform 13 of Flinders Street Station. This year Arbory Afloat has teamed up with Parks Victoria to create a barge that's 19 metres bigger than last year’s (which was about 50 metres and could hold about 400 punters).

The best part? We won’t have to wait until summer to get amongst the Mediterranean vibes Arbory Afloat are serving up. The team are anticipating they’ll open at the end of September (so soon!) with functions and bookings available right now.

If last summer is anything to go by, Arbory Afloat will be the hippest watering hole in town, so we suggest arriving early to nab your spot beside the Yarra. More information will be available soon, so watch this space.