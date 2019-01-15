Pope Joan is back in pop-up form

Like Lazarus, the beloved Brunswick East café Pope Joan is being brought back from the dead for a pop-up inside the shell of recently closed Mayfair. The space in the Sofitel driveway at 45 Collins Street, Melbourne, will officially launch on Monday, February 4 and run until Thursday, April 18 from 7am-7pm, serving a killer line-up of sambos for takeaway lunches, an eat-in breakfast menu and an evening snack list that leans on seafood, including sardines on toast, oysters, a bowl of mussels or a nice piece of fish with butter and capers.

But back to the sandwiches. In addition to longstanding PJ favourites like the Cornish, Cuban, Reuben and Pope Joan, they've added a Turkish-inspired number featuring harissa, carrot, hummus and grains. You can also get a riff on a club with salad and whipped cheese with optional mortadella.

If you love a city breakfast, there's going to be granola, rice pudding, and eggs and soldiers. But if your new you for the new year demands salad, they've got four on the menu and you can get a little of each on a kind of mega salad tasting plate. Maximum health status unlocked.

Pope Joan Pop-Up launches Monday Feb 4 at 45 Collins St, Melbourne 3000. Mon-Fri 7am-7pm.

