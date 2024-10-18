Sound the congratulatory bells! Preston's Bell Station has been officially recognised as one of the most stunning stations in the world.

The station opened in 2022 and was built as part of the Victorian government's Level Crossing Removal Project. It's now earned a spot on the Prix Versailles' acclaimed list of the World's Most Beautiful Passenger Stations for 2024, which celebrates architectural and design excellence in passenger stations.

Bell Station joins an elite roster of stations worldwide, including Schafbergbahn Station in St Wolfgang, Austria; Beijing Station, China; Toulouse Matabiau Station, France; Chiaia Metro Station in Naples, Italy; and Grand Central Madison in New York, USA.

Photograph: Department of Transport

The station's design pays homage to Preston's rich heritage, weaving in elements inspired by post-war rooftops along with references to local art and culture. These influences are reflected in the station's facade, which features local roofscapes transformed into a three-dimensional pattern with striking pink and purple glazing.

Beyond aesthetics, Bell Station was designed with the needs of modern commuters firmly in mind. It features a spacious waiting room, elevated platforms with weather-protected seating, and accessible lifts and stairs. Ample bike storage is also provided, encouraging sustainable travel.

Bell Station is now in the running for one of the three top titles at the Prix Versailles, including the coveted leading award and the Interior and Exterior design categories. The winners will be announced on Monday, December 2, 2024.

