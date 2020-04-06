Project 281 Cafe is donating all profits from coffee and toasties to its workers

It is tough for everyone right now during the quarantine period; hours have been cut, jobs have been lost, business is struggling and hospitals are overloaded. For those of us who qualify for government assistance, it is difficult, but what is even more difficult is if you don't.

International workers who make up the backbone of the hospitality industry are especially left out in the cold. To combat this, Project 281 Cafe is doing all they can to help support its staff members who don't qualify for wage compensation and that is to donate all the profits from coffees and toasties directly to them.

For as long as it can, Project 281 is accepting gold coin donations, sending profits, and running a $10 coffee and toastie promotion from its takeaway window from 7-11am on weekdays and 8-11am on weekends.