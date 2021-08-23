Australia's national airline, Qantas, has launched a rewards scheme to encourage Australians to take up vaccinations and help move the country out of lockdown.

From August 24, fully vaccinated Australian Qantas Frequent Flyer members can claim a reward via the Qantas app. There are three instantly available rewards to choose from, including 1,000 Qantas points, 15 status credits or a $20 flight discount that can be used on either Qantas or Jetstar flights.

That's just the immediate rewards. Qantas is also entering all fully vaccinated frequent flyers into a huge prize pool where they can win one of ten major prizes. These include a year's worth of free flights to more than 60 Australian destinations, free accommodation across more than 300 Accor hotels and free fuel from BP service stations around the country. And once international travel resumes, lucky winners will also be able to use their major prize to jet off to any Qantas or Jetstar destination overseas.

Photograph: Supplied / Qantas

One major winner will be drawn from each Australian state or territory, with two drawn as part of a national TV campaign.

The aviation industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, and this prize giveaway is one of the largest Qantas has ever run. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: "Getting vaccinated is an important step that every Australian can take that brings us that little bit closer to life as we knew it."

"As the national carrier, we want to recognise those who have made the effort to protect themselves and the community."

To be eligible, you'll need to be both fully vaccinated and a Qantas Frequent Flyer member. Then you'll need to download the app and use your Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate to claim your prize before being automatically entered into the major prize draw.

The campaign is running until December 31, giving everybody the chance to get vaccinated and take part. Major prize winners will be drawn in January 2022. Head to the Qantas website to find out more.

