Queen Vic Market is giving away $100,000 worth of vouchers this Christmas

Melbourne City Council is feeling especially festive this year. First we received free parking in the CBD throughout the festive period, and now they’re giving away 500 Queen Victoria Market vouchers to 500 lucky Melburnians.

Market vouchers to the value of $200 will be up for grabs from today until late on December 20. All you need to do is enter the competition here.

Lord mayor Sally Capp said the goal of the initiative is to get Melburnians shopping local and supporting small businesses like those found in Queen Vic Market. “By giving away $100,000 in vouchers we are reminding shoppers that the market is very much open for business and our traders need your support this festive season.”

Winners will be announced in due course.