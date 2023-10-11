The landmark foodie destination will have a revamped space with new restaurants, cafés and even an oyster bar

The Queen Victoria Market has always held a special place in our hearts. From hot jam donuts to Euro-themed night markets and the freshest of produce, it's undeniably a beloved Melbourne landmark. But sometimes, you can make a good thing even better, which is exactly what is about to happen with the opening of a brand new food hall at the market next month.

The Queen's Food Hall will replace the former food court (previously untouched since the 1990s) on the corner of Victoria and Queen Streets, with a completely redeveloped space and exciting new vendors showcasing the best of our city's foodie culture. The hall has been designed as a place to sit and relax – and of course, eat.

Supplied artist rendering.

There'll be a diverse line-up of eateries to choose from, including favourites from the former food court like Spanish tapas bar El Rincon, Sri Lankan cafe Drums and Asian fusion eatery Canton Malay, plus some exciting newcomers joining the market like The Happy Mexican and Brunswick East's Bellyboy Coffee Bar, pouring everything from coffee to cocktails.

And if you've ever wandered through the fish hall and gazed longingly at all the mouth-watering oysters and fresh fish – you'll now be able to enjoy it on the spot at the market. Saltwater will be a new sushi and oyster bar that will connect with vendors at the fish hall, fast-tracking seafood from ocean to plate. Expect a fresh, theatrical menu with Japanese flair, including live oyster shucking, flame-torched lobster rolls and aburi scallops, as well as live sushi hand rolling. And yes, there'll be plenty of wine to pair with your eats too, from a curated local list of drops.

Supplied artist rendering.

The revamped food hall will be bigger and better than before, with more seating and spots to simply hang out – we're already imagining sauntering down to the market on our lunch breaks.

“Our new Food Hall will be a modern and inviting indoor dining destination in the Queen Victoria Market precinct – attracting more visitors and boosting business for traders,” says Melbourne mayor Sally Capp.

“Queen’s Food Hall is part of our $268 million Queen Victoria Market Precinct Renewal program to ensure this Melbourne institution can continue to serve traders and customers for decades to come. We’re thrilled to add to the vibrancy of the Market as we announce the exciting array of tenants – who’ll further enhance the Market’s reputation as a world-class dining destination.”

There's no exact date for the new food hall opening just yet, but it's set for November, so get your forks ready.

