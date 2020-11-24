MelbourneChange city
Whitsundays Queensland
Photograph: Guillaume Marques/Unsplash

Queensland will open its borders to Victorians next month

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the northern state will lets us Vics in

By
Rebecca Russo
It’s now the 26th day in a row that Victoria has recorded no new cases of community transmission. As such, many of Australia’s hard border closures between states have been slowly opening up. New South Wales welcomed Victorians from this past Monday, and Tasmania will be opening up from November 27. Now, Queensland will be the next state to let Victorians in.

Queensland premier Anastacia Palaszczuk announced that Victorians would be allowed into Queensland from Tuesday, December 1. Border checkpoints are expected to remain in place for those entering by road, which means everyone heading into Queensland will need to fill out a border declaration. 

Read more about Victoria’s easing restrictions (and what Christmas will look like) here.

