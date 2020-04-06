Rascal is now a community store selling items from local Brunswick businesses

You may have noticed something different about Rascal the last time you walked past the restaurant. Yes, you're right, they're not allowed to trade as a sit-down restaurant anymore, but it's something else. It has transformed into a community hub and bottle shop.

In times like these, it is important to support local businesses if you want to see them again on the other end, so Rascal has put together a Support Local campaign to make sure Brunswick survives. Aside from switching its business model to an affordable bottle shop which gives you access to premium, local wines at affordable prices (with a free book nook), it is providing a retail space for others including one of our favourite bakeries, Wildlife, the small-batch, hand-crafted chocolates from Ratio, and organic soaps from Brunswick Soap House. These businesses have each had to shut down their retail spaces, and through the sales at Rascal are able to retain 100 per cent of their takings.