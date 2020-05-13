Rascal is selling T-shirts with all profits going to vital local outreach programs

Brunswick's Rascal is hell-bent on supporting its local community. It has turned itself into a local community shop, and has now released a (pretty sick) T-shirt designed by Seb Godfrey with one simple message: support Brunswick.

This T-shirt was designed in collaboration with Brunswick Neighbourhood House (BNH), a not-for-profit community organisation that provides education, childcare and activities for the most vulnerable and isolated members of the community who are being left behind. BNH relies entirely on donations to operate and due to current restrictions, donations have not been as regular. This is why Rascal is donating the profits of every T-shirt sold back to BNH.

It's a simple and important message, really. T-shirts can be purchased here.

Want to know who else is supporting local communities? Read this. Are there any others? Well, yes, there are.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story