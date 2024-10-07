Melburnians, get ready to soar to new heights. The federal government has given its golden seal approval to a much-anticipated third runway at Melbourne Airport. (Look, it's no rail link – but we'll still take it!)

Th 3,000-metre runway, constructed parallel to the existing north-south runway, will help meet the growing demands of air traffic in Victoria and ensure the airport can support the state's increasing population and economy. It's been predicted that Melbourne will become Australia's largest city in 2031-32, with more than six million people (I mean, are we surprised? We are one of the best cities in the world, after all).

With freight and passenger numbers continuing to clamber, the new runway system will meet this rising demand. Scheduled to be completed in 2031, it will allow for simultaneous take-offs and landings, significantly reducing delays during peak periods – yep, that means no more twiddling thumbs on the runway.

The addition of new taxiways and other supporting infrastructure is also expected to improve the airport's efficacy, boosting Melbourne as an international and domestic hub. According to Melbourne Airport, this upgrade brings us on par with Sydney and Brisbane, both of which already have parallel runway systems in place.

The project has undergone an extensive community consultation process and a rigorous assessment of environmental and social impacts. So for those concerned about noise, measures will be put in place for residents in the most affected areas.

Lorie Argus, CEO of Melbourne Airport, welcomed the approval and highlighted the new runway's long-term benefits for the state's economy, particularly tourism, agriculture, and exports.

"With Melbourne's population expected to grow, the new runway is essential for keeping up with the demand for air travel," he said. "This ensures that Melbourne's primary international gateway can continue to serve Victoria for generations to come."

The project is also expected to support 51,000 jobs and inject an additional $6 billion annually into Victoria's economy. With construction expected to begin shortly, it's only a matter of time before Melburnians can look forward to effortless travel.

