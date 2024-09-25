In case we needed yet another reason to brag about how good Melbourne is (you know, aside from the world-class restaurants, blockbuster theatre productions and sublime natural wonders), Time Out has just dropped its annual ranking of the world's coolest neighbourhoods and – you guessed it – a local suburb has landed in the global top ten. Cue the applause!

Windsor in Melbourne's inner south has ranked tenth on the list, coming in ahead of famously cool 'hoods in Bangkok, Berlin and Buenos Aires. Topping the poll at number one is Notre Dame du Monte in Marseille, followed by Mers Sultan in Casablanca, Pererenan in Bali, Seongsu-Dong in Seoul and Kerns in Portland.

But unlike last year, when Brunswick East was named the sixth coolest in the world and in turn the coolest in all of Australia, Sydney's community-rich hub of Chippendale has pipped Melbourne's entry, ranking in seventh spot. And for the first time ever, two other Aussie suburbs also made the list: Northbridge in Perth at 21st and Norwood in Adelaide at 35th.

Photograph: Visit Victoria

To determine the rankings, Time Out went straight to its global team of on-the-ground writers and editors and asked them what the coolest neighbourhood in their city is right now, and why. The list was then narrowed down using the insight and expertise of Time Out’s editors, who vetted each neighbourhood against criteria including food, drink, arts, culture, street life, community and one-of-a-kind local flavour. The result is a list that celebrates the most exciting pockets of our cities, and everything that makes them special

So what is it exactly that makes Windsor so cool? As the grungier sibling of Prahran and South Yarra, we reckon it's long been overlooked – but not anymore. Head down to the Wild West end of Chapel Street (between the Princes Highway and High Street) to rummage through epic vintage stores (hello, Shag and Stupid Vintage), admire art in boutique galleries and soak up the hip vibes that lure in an eclectic crowd keen for a good time.

But it’s when night falls that Windsor really lights up. A recent slew of hot new restaurant and bar openings have transformed the neighbourhood into a go-to for curious foodies, with venues championing everything from regional Nepali fare to sushi and saké with a twist. Whether it’s 1pm or 1am, there’s a contagious energy pulsing through Windsor that’s hard to resist – and it’s time everyone experienced it for themselves.

"My favourite thing about Windsor is that it brings all sorts of people together," shares Time Out Melbourne's food and drink writer, Lauren Dinse. "It's a pilgrimage worth taking for great bars, fun dinner ideas and proper late-night weekend culture. The pizza always hits the spot at Freddy's and there are some legendary parties going on if you know where to look."

As far as a perfect Windsor day goes, we suggest fuelling up with a coffee and smørrebrød from the Scandi-inspired Öppen, before getting your culture fix with a visit to Mars Gallery or the historic Astor Theatre for a remastered classic or double feature. Spend the arvo wandering through the quirky assortment of boutique shops and marvelling at the street art, or take things up a notch by doing a trapeze class at the National Institute of Circus Arts.

Once you get hungry, there’s a banquet of offerings: Studio Amaro for classic Italian with a side of vinyl-spinning DJs, Tombo Den for elevated Japanese and karaoke or Borsch, Vodka and Tears for… well, you get it. Finish your night with a boogie at Lucky Coq or Young Hearts and don’t hate us if you stay out past your bedtime.

Here’s the full list of Time Out's 38 coolest neighbourhoods in the world for 2024:

Notre Dame du Mont, Marseille Mers Sultan, Casablanca Pererenan, Bali Seongsu-Dong, Seoul Kerns, Portland St Pauls, Bristol Chippendale, Sydney Principe Real, Lisbon Glória, Rio de Janeiro Windsor, Melbourne Zablocie, Krakow Little River, Miami Saint-Henri, Montreal Punavuori, Helsinki Gakugeidaigaku, Tokyo Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh Flatbush, New York Friedrichshain, Berlin East City, Cape Town Belleville, Paris Northbridge, Perth Strathbungo, Glasgow Chacarita, Buenos Aires Leyton, London Inchicore, Dublin East Hollywood, Los Angeles Ekkamai, Bangkok San Rafael, Mexico City Mount Pleasant, Washington DC Bonfim, Porto Palace Quarter, Budapest Brewerytown, Philadelphia Kowloon City, Hong Kong Logan Square, Chicago Norwood, Adelaide Osu, Accra Orchard, Singapore Union Square, Boston

