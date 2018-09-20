Real 24-karat gold ice cream has landed in Melbourne

Thanks to the ice cream wizards at Milkcow, you can now get ice cream as extra as your personality. The super popular Korean ice cream moguls are selling soft serve topped with real, 24-karat gold leaf for a limited time.

Head into Milkcow’s Australian flagship store on Swanston Street to try the new, luxurious dairy dessert. The blingy ice cream features a swirl of creamy soft serve ice cream topped with real 24-karat gold leaf inside a chocolate waffle cone. And as per all ice cream at Milkcow, the gold leaf ice cream is made with organic milk.

For the month of September, the Melbourne Milkcow store will also be donating $1 from every gold ice cream sold towards Liptember, a campaign supporting women’s mental health.

This is one luxury that won’t break the bank – Milkcow’s gold ice cream costs $10 and is available for a limited time only.