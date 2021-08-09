Regional Victoria to exit lockdown from midnight tonight

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that regional Victorians are exiting lockdown early. From 11.59pm on Monday, August 9, regional Victorians will no longer be limited by the five reasons to leave their homes.

RECOMMENDED: Where is the boundary between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria?

The restrictions for regional Victorians will snap back to what was allowed before Thursday night’s 8pm lockdown. Those are:

- The five reasons to leave home, 5km bubble and two-hour exercise times are no longer applicable;

- Masks will remain mandatory for all settings inside and outside, not including your home;

- You cannot have visitors to your home;

- You can gather in groups of up to ten outdoors, with infants under 12 months not included in that cap;

- Hospitality venues can reopen with a density quotient of one person per four square metres;

- Gyms will be open with a similar density quotient;

- Retail, beauty and personal care services can reopen with density limits in place;

- You are allowed to stay overnight in holiday accommodation, however, you cannot share holiday accommodation with families or friends who you don’t usually live with;

- Schools will open for all year levels;

- There will be a 25 per cent quotient for office workers; however, if you can still work from home, you should.

As for those in metropolitan Melbourne, there has been no announcement as to whether the current restrictions will be extended beyond Thursday night. For further announcements, head to the Victorian government website.

If you have any symptoms, get tested. Over 40? Here’s where to book your shot. Under 40? Call your GP to ask if the AstraZeneca vaccine is right for you, or book in at one of the vaccination centres now accepting Victorians aged 18 to 39. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.

For those still in lockdown, here are the best things to do at home right now.