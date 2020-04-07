Savour and Grace is having a massive warehouse sale

If you haven't heard of Savour and Grace, it is probably because you don't own a restaurant or a bar. It is a distribution company that brings premium cheese, cured meats, preserved fish and pickled goods from small producers to some of the best venues across Melbourne.

Due to the closure of restaurants and bars across Melbourne, Savour and Grace is sitting on a lot of stock that would normally have been sold. Items are at their peak (I'm looking at you, Brillat Savarin), about to peak, or are just filling up the warehouse. To combat this, Savour and Grace is holding a warehouse sale of nine specific items that are cheaper than the usual going rate to hospitality businesses.

The sale is for "chefs, restaurateurs, cafe owners, friends, family and interested parties." That means everyone.

Items for sale are:

Brillat Savarin and Brillat Savarin with herbs (500g), $25

Savour and Grace Australian brie (500g), $12

Delice triple cream brie (1kg), $35

Olympus cows milk yoghurt (5L), $15

Yurrita boquerones (625g), $30

Roquefort (1.3kg), $40

Chorizo, semi-cured (2.5kg), $40 (can be frozen)

Chorizo mince, hot (5kg), $70 (can be frozen)

Mortadella (2.5kg), $30

All products will be able to be stored for a minimum of three weeks, so there is time to churn through those kilos of cheese, especially in isolation. The only catch is, everything is sold in whole pieces, so sharpen your knives and clear out your fridges, people.

For those of you who are organised, email through your orders so you can pick up and pay (card only) on the day.

The sale is on Thursday, April 9 from 10am to 3pm at 74 Bakehouse Road, Kensington 3031. Don't forget your physical distancing.

Need some groceries to pad out that order? Head here. Need something to wash it down with? How about some specialty beers?