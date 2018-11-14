School of Rock has announced a $25 lottery for its Melbourne season

A good education mightn't necessarily come cheap, but you can now see School of Rock: The Musical for less than the price of a new pair of Clarks school shoes. Why pay more when you can pay less?

The musical, based on the Jack Black film, features songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber (who you've probably forgotten started his career writing killer rock musicals) and a book by Julian Fellowes, of Downton Abbey fame. It opened in Melbourne this weekend to stellar reviews.

Now the musical's producers have revealed that you'll have the chance to see it for just $25 thanks to their new lottery. They're making 25 tickets available for every performance of the Melbourne season for just $25, including ten in the front row. There's a maximum of two tickets per person.

They'll go on sale at the box office at Her Majesty's Theatre two hours before each performance, for an hour or until sold out. So make sure you check out the performance schedule and get to the theatre with plenty of time.

Read our four-star review of School of Rock: The Musical, and make sure you book tickets if you don't want to risk the lottery.

