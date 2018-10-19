News / Restaurants

Score a free burger or ice cream from 8bit and Messina

By Cass K Posted: Friday October 19 2018, 11:39am

Who doesn't love free food? Messina and 8bit have created special ice cream flavours and a new burger, and they're giving them away for free for the next month. Messina will be scooping ChipOCurrency, (peanut butter gelato with white chocolate-covered potato chips), Chock Chain Technology (Chocolate gelato, choc fudge and choc nougatine) Crystal ETH (boysenberry yoghurt flavour with blue popping candy) and BitCrumb (caramelised white choc and macadamia gelato with biscuit crumbs. And 8bit has created the Insert Coin burger, which includes smashed avo, feta, crispy bacon and tomato. 

What's up with all the coin and crypto references? The burgers and ice creams are free for users of food loyalty system Liven, which has launched what it's calling a 'cryptocurrency', called LVN. What on Earth is Liven? It's an app that lets you pay for meals at more than 1,000 venues, and every time you use it, you earn 25 per cent off your bill, which you can then redeem at any venue signed up to Liven. So its sort of like Flybuys, if you could use your Flybuys card at Coles, Woolies, Aldi, Queen Vic Market and everywhere else you wanted to do your shopping.

Liven's points system is now what they're calling a cryptocurrency, called LVN. You can earn LVN by dining out, and you can use the LVN you earn to pay for a future meal, transfer it to a friend or donate to a charity. 

You can score your free burger and ice cream for a whole month, from October 23. 

