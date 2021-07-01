Score a free hot chocolate this Friday (and maybe meet the real Elsa!)

"Snow glows bright on the mountain tonight, not a footprint to be seen..."

Global smash sensation Frozen the musical has opened in Melbourne, and to celebrate, Disney is handing out 1,000 free hot chocolates and 1,000 free Frozen-themed cookies outside Her Majesty's Theatre. Just turn up outside Her Majesty's Theatre on Friday, July 2 from 8am to 11am to get your mitts on one.

The cast, including Jemma Rix as Elsa, Courtney Monsma as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, and Sean Sinclair as Kristof, might even come out to say hello. They can't be away from rehearsals long, but if you're lucky, you might get to meet the real-life Elsa.

If you're even luckier, you'll be the proud recipient of two tickets to the Melbourne premiere performance on July 14. Just snap a picture of your hot choccy with the hashtag #FrozenAus, and you'll be entered in the draw to win.

