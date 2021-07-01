Melbourne
Frozen hot chocolate
Photograph: Disney

Score a free hot chocolate this Friday (and maybe meet the real Elsa!)

To celebrate Frozen opening in Melbourne, Disney is giving away 1,000 free hot choccies

By
Cassidy Knowlton
"Snow glows bright on the mountain tonight, not a footprint to be seen..."

Global smash sensation Frozen the musical has opened in Melbourne, and to celebrate, Disney is handing out 1,000 free hot chocolates and 1,000 free Frozen-themed cookies outside Her Majesty's Theatre. Just turn up outside Her Majesty's Theatre on Friday, July 2 from 8am to 11am to get your mitts on one.

The cast, including Jemma Rix as Elsa, Courtney Monsma as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, and Sean Sinclair as Kristof, might even come out to say hello. They can't be away from rehearsals long, but if you're lucky, you might get to meet the real-life Elsa. 

If you're even luckier, you'll be the proud recipient of two tickets to the Melbourne premiere performance on July 14. Just snap a picture of your hot choccy with the hashtag #FrozenAus, and you'll be entered in the draw to win. 

Read our four-star review of Frozen when it opened in Sydney. Just love hot chocolate? Here are our favourites

