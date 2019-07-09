See Come from Away and meet puppies at this charity performance

If you love both musicals and dogs (we're going to assume your heart is broken if you don't) here's the perfect way to combine two passions. Come from Away, a surprise hit Broadway musical about how a small community pulled together in the wake of 9/11, is holding a charity performance for Guide Dogs Victoria on July 17.

The producers will be donating $40 from every ticket sold that night to the organisation, which provides support for people with blindness or low vision. Appropriately there'll be an audio description service available on July 17.

The show is still in previews, but we've been hearing pretty exciting things about the Melbourne production. Apparently it's receiving massive standing ovations every night.

But if the joy of live theatre and contributing to a worthy cause isn't enough to compel you to buy a ticket, there's one more significant advantage of attending the charity performance: Guide Dogs Victoria's ambassadogs will be on hand (paw?) for cuddles and photos on the night. And yes, we've been assured that they're well-versed in the finer details of theatre etiquette.

You can buy tickets to the charity performance from Ticketmaster.

