Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right See Come from Away and meet puppies at this charity performance
News / Theatre & Performance

See Come from Away and meet puppies at this charity performance

By Ben Neutze Posted: Tuesday July 9 2019, 5:46pm

Come from Away charity night 2019 supplied/edited images
Photograph: Matthew Murphy

If you love both musicals and dogs (we're going to assume your heart is broken if you don't) here's the perfect way to combine two passions. Come from Awaya surprise hit Broadway musical about how a small community pulled together in the wake of 9/11, is holding a charity performance for Guide Dogs Victoria on July 17.

The producers will be donating $40 from every ticket sold that night to the organisation, which provides support for people with blindness or low vision. Appropriately there'll be an audio description service available on July 17.

The show is still in previews, but we've been hearing pretty exciting things about the Melbourne production. Apparently it's receiving massive standing ovations every night.

But if the joy of live theatre and contributing to a worthy cause isn't enough to compel you to buy a ticket, there's one more significant advantage of attending the charity performance: Guide Dogs Victoria's ambassadogs will be on hand (paw?) for cuddles and photos on the night. And yes, we've been assured that they're well-versed in the finer details of theatre etiquette.

You can buy tickets to the charity performance from Ticketmaster

Need more song and dance in your life? Check out the best musicals coming to Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ben Neutze 96 Posts

Ben Neutze has been Time Out Australia's National Arts and Culture Editor since 2017.

He's an expert in all things musical theatre and Australian theatre, and writes about performing and visual arts, while wrangling Time Out Australia's devoted team of theatre critics and arts journalists. Ben has been writing about the arts in Australia for nine years and is a passionate arts commentator. He's also a panel member for the Sydney Theatre Awards.

Reach him at benjamin.neutze@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @neutze