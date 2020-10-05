Shop225 is delivering gluten-free-accredited pizzas to all of Melbourne

This one goes out to all the gluten intolerant Melburnians that have had to weather lockdown sans pizza. Gluten-free pizzeria Shop225 (Australia's first pizza shop to receive accreditation from Coeliac Australia) has launched a completely gluten-free cook at home pizza menu – and it's delivering to all of Melbourne.

The Shop225 A Casa range features ten pizzas, all of which can be made gluten-free (and vegan too if that's your vibe). Choose from classic pizzas like a Margherita, Capricciosa or Ortolana, or try one of the house specialties like the Zio Pino (stracciatella cheese, mushroom, parsley, grana padano and truffle oil) or the Il Dottore (pomodoro, fior di latte, home-made Calabrian sausage, Italian porcini and parsley). You can even buy plain pizza bases if you want to add your own toppings and add on gluten-free beers, vegan wines and even (*drumroll*) Nutella calzones and jars of gluten-free, vegan hazelnut spread.

Photograph: Supplied / Shop225

All of Shop225's gluten-free dishes are made in a separate woodfired pizza oven to their gluten-filled pizzas, with different tools used to avoid cross-contamination. The pizzas keep in the fridge for about two weeks (and in the freezer for two months) if you want to stock up, too – just heat in the oven for ten minutes when you're ready to tuck in.

In good news for coeliacs in every corner of the city, Shop225 has also announced it will deliver its pizza range to anyone living within 50km of the Pascoe Vale store – basically all of greater Melbourne.

Like many in the hospo scene, Shop225 has been given a walloping this year but co-owner Lorenzo Tron says the restaurant is committed to keeping staff on (many of whom hold visas that don't qualify them for government support) even it hurts the bottom line. Every pizza you eat helps, so feel free to throw restraint to the winds.

You can order Shop225's A Casa range online now.

