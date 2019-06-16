Shrek the Musical is bringing the swamp to Melbourne

Here's an ogre-sized announcement: Broadway's musical version of the much-loved 2001 Dreamworks movie Shrek is making its Australian professional debut in a tour early next year. It kicks off in January 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre before coming to Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne and then on to Brisbane.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2008, where it was nominated for eight Tony Awards and ran for more than a year, during which time it was filmed for DVD and Blu-ray release. It then opened in London in 2011, where it ran for nearly two years.

It's very much the ogre-meets-princess story you know and love from the original film. We regret to inform you that the stage version doesn't open with Smash Mouth's 'All Star', but it does end with 'I'm a Believer', and features a stellar bunch of other songs by Broadway heavyweight Jeanine Tesori.

As is usually the case with these sorts of announcements, we don't have any casting details to reveal just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you informed. You can register for ticketing updates on a waitlist at shrekthemusical.com.au.