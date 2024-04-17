Melbourne
The bubble bedroom lit up with the star-lit sky in the background.
Photograph: Supplied

Sleep under the stars with an overnight stay at these epic stargazing bubbles in regional Victoria

Gaze up at the vast starry sky while you're cosy in a bubble-shaped bedroom

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
For city-dwelling Melburnians, a night sky strewn with shining stars is a very special, and novel, sight. Imagine stretching out to sleep at night and gazing up at an endless starry sky, taking in the wonders of the cosmos. Unless you're an avid camper and are game to sleep out in the great outdoors, you wouldn't normally be able to have this experience – until now.

Combining the luxury of glamping and the magic of embracing natural surrounds, at these new bubble-shaped retreats situated near the picturesque Wilsons Promontory you can gaze at a sky full of stars while staying warm in a comfy bed. Whether you're a keen stargazer or simply want to experience a unique overnight stay, it makes for a truly magical evening.

A bubble bedroom on a wooden deck in rolling hills.
Photograph: Supplied

Despite being surrounded by nature, there are still luxe touches to each bubble. Despite being immersed in the outdoor surroundings, you can still expect plenty of indoor comforts. There's heating and cooling, lush linens, a kitchenette, a decked out bathroom and even a barbecue you can enjoy out on the wraparound deck, where you can sit outside and appreciate the views before retreating to your cosy bubble. 

A view out of the bubble with the bed in the foreground.
Photograph: C GRENWICK

There are two bubbles you can book, but they're both in separate, private locations. It's an adults-only stay with a maximum of two people, costing $695 total per night, plus fees. Bookings are made through AirBnb and you can find out more about the accommodation on the website

