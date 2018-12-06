First look: Melbourne Central's rooftop pool club is opening very soon

Is there anything Jerome Borazio can't do? The brains behind Ponyfish Island, Back Alley Sally's and Laneway Festival is opening a pool club on the roof of Melbourne Central for you to live your most Sorrento life all summer long.

Photograph: Supplied

Just look at this place!

Photograph: Supplied

The Reunion Island Pool Club will open before the end of the year, and you'll be able to take a quick dip, lounge with a cocktail, tuck into summery food offerings from the folks at Easey's or just survey the city below from the comfort of a private pool.

Photograph: Supplied

We've got first-look photos for you to drool over while you shop online for new bathers. The venue can also be booked for private functions.