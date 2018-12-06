First look: Melbourne Central's rooftop pool club is opening very soon

Is there anything Jerome Borazio can't do? The brains behind Ponyfish Island, Back Alley Sally's and Laneway Festival is opening a pool club on the roof of Melbourne Central for you to live your most Sorrento life all summer long.
Just look at this place!
The Reunion Island Pool Club will open before the end of the year, and you'll be able to take a quick dip, lounge with a cocktail, tuck into summery food offerings from the folks at Easey's or just survey the city below from the comfort of a private pool.
We've got first-look photos for you to drool over while you shop online for new bathers. The venue can also be booked for private functions.