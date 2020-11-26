St Ali is now selling rare and premium wines alongside coffee

Remember back in the Beforetime when St Ali was just a roastery-cafe? No longer. These days the brand is also operating an online marketplace selling coffee (naturally), pantry essentials, homewares, face masks, apparel and now, wine.

St Ali Somms is the newest department you can browse in the ever-growing online store, with a tight list of curated by anonymous friends of the company who seem to have access to some rather impressive private cellars. Several of the bottles on offer have been sourced from mysterious personal collections, including a 2010 Chateau D’Yquem, a magnum of 1985 Penfolds Grange signed by Max Schubert (Penfolds’ first chief winemaker), and a 1976 Dom Pérignon Oenothéque. Respectively, they’ll set you back $1,155, $2,399 and $2,499 per bottle. Apparently, St Ali has some well-connected friends.

No need to platz – the majority of the wine list is less astronomical. About a third of the wines are premium, a third are mid-range and a third priced below $30 a bottle, so there’s a little something for everyone. The promise from St Ali is that no matter the price point, everything on the succinct list has earned a right to be there. And each month, the enigmatic curators will refresh the offerings and make available a new lineup of rare, premium and recommended drops. Think of it as a monthly wine club, for people who love coffee.

If you've been eyeing some of the things on the online store, St Ali is also doing a Black Friday sale right now, where you can score their online store favourites for a steal. Deals include up to 45 per cent off bags of coffee, up to 70 per cent off St Ali merch and even up to 50 per cent off their booze range. If you're thinking of making someone a nifty Christmas hamper, now's the time to stock up.

