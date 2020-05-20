Stomping Ground is giving away, 5,000 free beers on June 1

Of all the things we have missed over these last few months in Melbourne, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest: going to the pub.

But with restrictions finally being eased from June 1, Stomping Ground wants to shout 5,000 Melburnians their first beer in the wild. The beers can be claimed at any of 50 participating venues that serve Stomping Ground. Some of our faves are on the list, like Old Palm Liquor and the Marquis of Lorne.

Want that free beer? Sign up at Stomping Ground's website, and 5,000 people will be notified of their free beverage before June 1.

