Stretched Pizza is giving away free pizza

All pizza is good pizza, especially when it is free. The great people at Stretched Pizza believe this too, and they will be celebrating their opening on April 19 by giving away 100 free pizzas between 5 and 7pm. If you turn up and the free pizzas have left the building, never fear, the Stretched folks are slashing their prices and making all their pizzas $10 on the night after 7pm.

Stretched is also the proud producer of pizzas without tradition, boldly allowing pineapple to mingle controversially with other toppings and cooking up crusts topped with flavours of pho, cheeseburgers or loaded with mac and cheese. As a bonus, gluten-free bases don't incur a surcharge, ever.