Best Cheap Eat: Time Out Food Awards 2018
Winner: Butchers Diner
You can get a thoroughly decent cheeseburger at Butchers Diner. You can eat your fill of springy offal yakitori or Sichuan duck, twice- cooked to extreme crunch, the fat cut with chilli sauce and pickles. The blood sausage and lightly curried egg tucked into a soft bap roll makes for a deeply satisfying combination. But the best part? They’re yours for the ordering at 3pm or 3am. Brought to a grateful city by Con Christopoulos, a man blessed with unnatural perspicacity when it comes to predicting the whims of the public, Butchers Diner never closes and just keeps singing its sweet song in the key of meat around the clock. Can’t be bothered looking out the door to check if it’s day or night? A hint: if they’re serving buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup chased by filter coffee, it’s probably morning. But the appeal of a steak sandwich chased by charry, tahini-lavished broccoli defies the construct of time. What’s more, eating here won’t break the bank. A cheese toastie is $7. Most dishes provide an excess of calories and comfor t for sub-$20. Yes, it’s been a good year for Melbourne as we rise to become Australia’s city that never sleeps.
We also love...
Dodee Paidang
Take the tom yum challenge at this Thai street-food paradise – and win eternal boasting rights.
The Rochester Hotel
A spice-tastic southern Indian menu brings new life to the Rochey.
Smith & Daughters
Still vegan, now Italian. Pass the faux parmesan (parmasham?).
