Supernormal is selling luxe cups o’ noodles for just ten bucks

Supernormal Canteen is bringing back their budget-friendly, belly-warming Sup Noodle Cups over the wintery months to ensure that frosty winds don't kill your vibe. Each month will star a different cup of soupy noodles, starting with a roast chicken and miso broth for the month of May. June will put veggies in the driver's seat with a vegan broth; July will champion a bone broth for all you Paleo dabblers out there; and August will be bringing out the big flavour guns with a smoked fish broth.

If you need to add some heft to your snack bowl, you can also build it up by adding extras like yakitori chicken, soy egg, charred veg, or scallops.

You can get your heart-warming cup for $10 a pop, Wednesdays to Fridays, and if you're regularly in St Kilda over winter, grab a loyalty card that will ensure your fifth cup is free.

