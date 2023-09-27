If you've got more than 15 per cent French in you, the bagels could be yours

Excusez-moi? Now here's a bizarre promotion. ABE'S Bagels is offering you the chance to get a year's worth of free brioche bagels... but only if you take a free DNA to prove you're more than 15 per cent French.

Recent research has found that 16 per cent of our citizens have no idea about their family heritage, yet three in five are curious to find out. The same research also found that despite only 8 per cent of Aussies speaking French, around 1.2 million of us can actually trace our roots back to France. Mon Dieu! We knew there was a reason we're so obsessed with Lune's croissants.

“Launching our French-inspired brioche bagel has been fun! While proud of our heritage, thanks to our new brioche bagels we've now got a little bit of French in us too," said Catherine Parlane, ABE’S Bagels head of growth. "We hope our brioche bagels provide a delicious culinary experience where we mix a bit of brioche Frenchness into Aussies' breakfasts and ignite curiosity about their heritage. Personally, I can’t wait to dive in and find out if my own heritage has a little ‘Oui Oui’ in there – who knows!”

Whether you want to know why you're such a Francophile, or you're simply a sucker for a good French-inspired brioche bagel, this offer seems too good to be true. But the folks at ABE'S Bagels are serious. All you need to do is head to the Instagram post here and follow the instructions to put your name down to get a free DNA test. Then, simply await the results, and if you're more than 15 per cent French you can enjoy a year-long supply of your fave brekky snack. Score!

