A Lune croissant is a work of art. Feather-light layers of pastry (with just the right amount of crunch, flake and butteriness) are created with near mathematical precision in a climate-controlled space that is more akin to a laboratory than a bakery. The ridiculously popular Fitzroy warehouse-croissanterie (and its CBD outpost) has a new menu for the month of July – and you won’t want to miss out.

From now until Sunday, July 31, you can get your hands on six limited-edition flavours of decadent pastries – from carrot cake croissants to Iced VoVo cruffins. Check out the line-up below, and order yours here.

