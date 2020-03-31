The 2020 Helpmann Awards have been cancelled

The Helpmann Awards – Australia’s annual celebration of our live performance industry – has been cancelled. The awards (which were established in 2001 and are Australia’s answer to Broadway’s Tony Awards) have been cancelled due to government restrictions on large gatherings, as well as the devastating impact the Covid-19 health crisis has had on the country’s live performance industry. The awards usually take place in July.

The awards were established by Live Performance Australia, whose chief executive Evelyn Richardson said: “Due to restrictions on public gatherings, it was simply not feasible to proceed with our planning for the 2020 Helpmann Awards.”

“While we are deeply disappointed to make this decision, we have a wider responsibility to prioritise the health and welfare of our staff, industry and the Australian community to help stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Live venues across Australia are now shut to the public in line with government restrictions, with many cancelling performances until at least May (MTC has cancelled all shows until September).