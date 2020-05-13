The 2020 Victorian Tree of the Year winner has been announced

The honour has been bestowed onto not one, but 281 elm trees northwest of Melbourne

After more than 3,000 votes, Victoria’s Tree of the Year has been announced. The arboreal award for 2020 has been presented to not one, but to 281 elm trees that comprise the Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour northwest of Melbourne.

The avenue has quite the history, being more than 100 years old. All 281 trees were planted on the same day back in August 1918, and were intended as a living memorial to locals who served during WWI. Despite its historical significance and listing on the Victorian Heritage Register, the trees’ posterity is threatened by road developments.

A total of 3,450 votes were placed in the competition with the Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour securing the award with 1,061. The runner up with 416 votes was the Himalayan Oaktree in Bright’s cemetery (find out more about the other competitors here).

The National Trust runs the Victorian Tree of the Year competition every year to help raise awareness of tree conservation and celebrate the state’s natural heritage.

For more trees, why not go hiking? It's now permitted again in Victoria.

