Melbourne residents can't travel further than 25km from their homes as we emerge from lockdown

Melbourne will emerge from hard lockdown at 11.59pm on June 10, but a few restrictions remain in place. From 11.59pm on June 10, Melburnians can leave home for any reason, but you must stay within 25km of your home.

This isn't Victoria's first rodeo, and where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 25km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 25km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here.