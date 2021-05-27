The 5km bubble is back: this map shows how far you can go from your home

In case you didn't hear the news, all of Victoria is back under stage four lockdown restrictions from 11.59pm Thursday, May 27, as part of a "circuit breaker". The restrictions mean the return of the 5km bubble, meaning that during those seven days residents cannot travel further than 5km from home except for caregiving, medical treatment, to get vaccinated or for work or schooling if it cannot be done from home. You can leave your home for up to two hours for exercise and to buy essential goods, but you must stay within your 5km.

But this isn't Victoria's first rodeo, and where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 5km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 5km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here.