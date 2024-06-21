There's no denying the kebab is everyone's fave late-night snack, but where do you find the tastiest? Well, we reckon these ones around town are pretty primo but the Triple M Melbourne crew has taken things a step further by asking the people. And after an extensive survey as part of the radio station's rigorous 'Best of Melbourne' competition, one humble kebab shop in Pakenham has emerged victorious as the crème de la crème of Melbourne's kebab scene.

Thousands of Melburnians voted Legend Kebabs as home to the best kebab in Melbourne – and it seems the name fits!

So what makes Legend Kebabs so special? Eddie, the owner of the shop, uses a special recipe he remembers from his grandparents when he was growing up in Türkiye.

"I can tell you over 100 kilograms of dough has been dumped trying to get exactly the same bread my grandmother did," Eddie told Triple M.

Photograph: Supplied / Legend Kebabs

Of his pies, HSPs and other delicious offerings, Eddie shared: "I give people Turkish street food. Everything is homemade – our dips, everything. It takes a lot of work, but it's worth it."

It's safe to say Legend Kebabs isn’t just any run-of-the-mill kebab joint – it’s a labor of love and tradition.

Triple M's 'Best of Melbourne' competition saw an overwhelming response from the community, with more than 35,000 Melburnians passionately supporting their favourite local businesses. The radio station not only recognised the top kebab joint, but also highlighted Melbourne’s vibrant food culture across various categories, including the best coffee, parma, bakery, pub, takeaway and sports canteen. Stay tuned for more winners to come.

