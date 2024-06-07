We don't know what it is exactly, but something about eating in the great outdoors just hits different. Whether you're gorging on a basket of homemade treats at a cute picnic spot or breathing in an invigorating sea breeze at one of these beachside restaurants, let's face it: salt tastes saltier, sugar tastes sweeter and flavours just taste better when you're sitting outside.

That's why we're stoked that Gozney, the premium outdoor oven brand, is bringing back Proof Supper Club – its acclaimed series of unforgettable outdoor dining experiences. Following the success of its sell-out 2023 tour, this year's seven-stop odyssey promises to elevate the unique dinner experience to new heights. The series will take guests on a gastronomic adventure to secret locations across the globe, from urban hideaways to remote landscapes, offering an evening of untamed outdoor dining. Where will Melbourne's be held? Well, it's still a secret!

Photograph: Supplied / Gozney

What we do know, however, is that Matt Stone will be the celebrated chef at our city's supper club on January 30, 2025. Stone is a sustainable cooking pioneer renowned for his farm-to-plate ethos and minimal waste approach. His culinary journey has taken him from the west coast to the Byron Bay hinterland with successful ventures like the Eltham Hotel and You Beauty.

"Having worked with Gozney before, I was stoked to get the call up to host the new Melbourne stop," said Stone. "I’m excited to close out this epic world tour by heading back to Melbourne, getting the chance to experiment with some new dishes so guests can expect flames and a whole lot of fun at the surprise location."

Across each event, renowned chefs will curate exclusive menus for an intimate multi-course dinner complete with drink pairings. Guests will enjoy an exclusive dining experience while mastering the art of pizza making, all amidst breathtaking secret locations.

Tickets for the Melbourne events will go on sale on October 15 and December 3 respectively, and each one includes a seated dinner, welcome beverage and drink pairings, with non-alcoholic options available. The exact location will be revealed directly to ticket holders via email one week prior to the scheduled event. For more information on registering for a ticket, visit the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: