Aussie rock royalty will make a visit to Melbourne in October – here are the details

Melburnians, it’s high time to grab a pair of drumsticks and head out for a bev, because the godfathers of Aussie pub rock have announced a tour. Cold Chisel is going on a national tour around Oz to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and we’re pleased to say it’s stopping in Melbourne. The legendary band will perform in 11 cities and regional towns across the country throughout October and November 2024. Tickets for the Big Five-O tour go on sale very soon, so here’s everything you need to know about the Cold Chisel Melbourne tour.

When and where is the Cold Chisel Melbourne Tour?

Cold Chisel will perform for two nights in Melbourne in October 2024. The Melbourne shows will take place at Flemington Racecourse on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.

When do Cold Chisel Melbourne tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Cold Chisel's Melbourne show go on sale to the general public at noon local times on Tuesday, June 4. You can find out more at Cold Chisel website.

How much will tickets cost for the Cold Chisel Melbourne tour?

So far we’ve got a peek at the prices for Sydney ahead of general sales. B reserve starts at $139.90 per person, with A reserve tickets starting at $199.

Who is the support for the Cold Chisel Melbourne shows?

Sydney-based indie rockers The Cruel Sea and the multi-talented musician and singer Karen Lee Andrews, will be popping up on the Flemington Racecourse stage as part of the Big Five-O tour.

How to get tickets for Cold Chisel Melbourne

General release tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, June 4 at 12pm.

