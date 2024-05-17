A huge, mesmerising light experience by an acclaimed Indigenous artist is coming to Melbourne

As the temperature plummets and winter settles over Melbourne, our city lights up. Literally. This year, a brand-new illuminated attraction invites Melburnians to experience something truly special, with an Indigenous-created event inspired by the rich tapestry of First Nations' traditional storytelling.

Gumbaya Dreaming will be a mesmerising digital light experience, taking up residence at Gumbaya World theme park this winter. Captivating light installations and soundscapes will explore nature through her 60,000 year journey – highlighting the beauty of flowers, the dance of fire and water, and the majesty of land and animals. Set along a wildlife trail, visitors will also be immersed in a soundscape as they wander along the luminous trail.

Photograph: Supplied artist rendering

The installation is created by acclaimed Indigenous artist Wayne Quilliam, who also recently contributed to the Lume's Connection exhibition.

“Each one of the zones is connected through our traditional storytelling, they’re a culmination of my knowledge and the all the stories that have been told to me,” says Quilliam. “We’ve created this as a meeting place to share our stories with the world and tell the history of the land that it’s sitting on."

Photograph: Supplied artist render

The word Gumbaya has the Aboriginal language meaning of 'meeting place', and the experience will form a contemporary interpretation of ancient stories, to honour and celebrate Aboriginal culture, art and innovation. The experience will begin with a smoking ceremony, before participants are led on a stunning visual journey.

Photograph: Supplied artist render

Running from June 8 to July 21, the all-ages experience will be open nightly each weekend and during the whole winter school holidays. Of course, the theme park will be open for visitors to enjoy too, with rides and food trucks to make the night complete. You can buy tickets now on the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: