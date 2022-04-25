The cast for the Aussie premiere of the 'Cruel Intentions' musical has been unveiled

The brand new Aussie cast for the hotly anticipated upcoming tour of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical is here! Kirby Burgess, Drew Weston and Kelsey Halge will join Helpmann Award-nominated performer Francine Cain in the Australian professional premiere production of the hit musical, based on the oh-so-'90s movie, Cruel Intentions.

Musical theatre superstar Kirby Burgess will take on the role of the seductive schoolgirl Kathryn, made famous by pop culture legend Sarah Michelle Gellar. Burgess' illustrious career has seen her star in several screen-to-stage adaptations in recent years, including The Wedding Singer, Bring It On: The Musical, and as the much-loved Baby in the 10th Anniversary Tour of Dirty Dancing. "Cruel Intentions is the perfect send up of the '90s," says Burgess. "Kathryn is basically the villain, and while she does some very bad things, she’s demonised for being sexually liberated. I love that she takes a stand about this, with such great lines."

Ryan Phillippe's character, Sebastian, will be played by Drew Weston, who has starred in MTC’s Hay Fever, Dream Lover and Mary Poppins, as well as having previously brought to life another iconic film role as Danny Zuko in Grease. He will be joined by Helpmann Award-nominated performer Francine Cain as Selma Blair's naive Cecile - a character made famous by *that* kiss.

Soon-to-be breakout star Kelsey Halge will be the Annette Hargrove to Weston's Sebastian, the innocent virgin played by Reese Witherspoon in the original film. Halge will channel her own real-life experience in the musical, saying of her first professional role: "It’s ironic... I am playing the daughter of the new principal of the school when both my mum and dad are principals of high schools."

Euan Fistrovic Doidge, Joseph Spanti, Rishab Kern and Fem Belling round out the Aussie cast for the much-lauded musical adaption, which received rave reviews in the US and UK. Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical was written by the film's original screenwriter, Roger Kumble, along with Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, so it promises to be a faithful reproduction of the original flick's riff on Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

Tickets are on sale now for the Melbourne season, opening at The Athenaeum Theatre from May 25, and Sydney’s State Theatre from June 30. Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall is set to host from 27 July, and the 90s party will hit Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre from 8 September.

