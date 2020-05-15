The Corner Hotel is having a bottleshop sale to clear its cellars

When was the last time you had a drink at the Corner? If we had to take a wild guess, we’d say it’s been at least eight weeks. Richmond’s beloved rock’n’roll pub the Corner Hotel was forced to close its doors as part of government restrictions on March 22.

That’s a long time for no one to be sinking a couple of frothies – consequently, the pub has found itself needing to clear out some stock. That’s where you come in, charitable reader. The Corner Hotel is holding a bottleshop sale, clearing out its cellars and hawking beer, wine and pre-mixed drinks for bonza prices.

The pub is slinging mixed six-packs of tinnies for $15, mixed four-packs of RTDs for $15 and three-bottle wine deals for a mere $30. Perhaps most exciting is the fact that the Corner is selling a limited number of Budweiser, Great Northern and (dare we say it) Corona slabs for $30, which is bananas to the umpteenth degree. You can also rock your love for the famous live music pub from home by adding some Corner Hotel merch to your order. The full bottleshop range and pricing can be viewed here.

To place your order, text 0437 615 710 with your order, name and the date you’d like to pick up your goodies. Orders are available to pick up between 3pm and 8pm from Thursday, May 21 to Saturday, May 23. Payment should be made by card on collection and you’ll need to BYO a bag to carry your order home in (or you can buy a Corner Hotel tote).

