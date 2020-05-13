The ‘Hamilton’ movie is dropping this July

We all deserve a little good news and, boy, has Lin-Manuel Miranda delivered it. The musical maestro has revealed that the film version of Hamilton, his much-loved, multi-Tony-winning stage musical, is arriving on Disney+ around the world on July 3 – a full 15 months earlier than scheduled. Prepare to party like it’s 1776.

The two-hour-40-minute movie, which was originally due to land on October 15 next year, was filmed at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original cast – including Miranda as the first secretary of the US Treasury, Alexander Hamilton – over three nights in 2016.



Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2020

If you haven’t managed to see Hamilton overseas on Broadway, at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre or the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, you’re in for a real treat. A unique blend of hip hop-fuelled musical extravaganza, cultural phenomenon and probably the most fun history lesson you’ve ever experienced, it’s earned five-star raves from Time Out London and New York and won enough awards to warrant its own trophy cabinet.

‘I’m so proud of how beautifully [director] Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen,’ says Miranda. ‘He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.’

Disney is promising the transfer will ‘combine the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming into a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton'.

